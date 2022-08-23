Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 23.

Politics NA delegation meets Finance Ministry to discuss thrift practice A supervisory delegation of the National Assembly (NA) held a meeting with the Ministry of Finance (MoF) on August 23 to look into the implementation of policies and laws on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention during 2016 - 2021.

Politics PM affirms support for Vietnam-Laos judicial cooperation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed his support for cooperation between Vietnamese and Lao Ministries of Justice, saying Vietnam stands ready to further assist the neighbouring country in legal and judicial matters.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on August 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.