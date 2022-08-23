Vietnam, Cambodia review upgrade of friendship monuments
Vietnam's Ministry of National Defence and the National Council of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM) convened an official session in Ho Chi Minh City on August 23 to review outcomes of upgrading and repairing Vietnam-Cambodia friendship monuments in Cambodia and set out tasks for related join works in the future.
Between 2015 and now, Vietnam has offered Cambodia financial assistance to upgrade 23 monuments in its 23 provinces and cities.
Addressing the function, Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, Deputy Defence Minister, appreciated Cambodia’s collaboration and support concerning the implementation of these projects in contribution to fortifying the nations’ solidarity and friendship.
Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, Deputy Defence Minister speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Standing Vice Chairman and General Secretary of the Cambodian council Nhem Valy affirmed that Cambodia always does all what it can in implementing agreements signed on the construction and improvement of the monuments and in honouring contributions of Vietnamese martyrs and volunteer soldiers who helped the country get rid of the Pol Pol genocidal regime, secure independence, and grow.
He said the ongoing upgrade projects in Cambodia have so far recorded good progress in line with schedule.
The Vietnamese and Cambodian sides agreed to further effectively implement related documents inked at their meetings, team up to accelerate the progress of the projects which are underway, and review monuments yet to be upgraded for the proposal of suitable options.
They stressed that the monuments in Cambodia are cultural and historical for the nations’ relationship; therefore, they should be closely managed and protected.
The sides said they will work together in speeding up the building of a government-level agreement on the management and protection of the monuments.
The session was part of the ongoing 5th meeting between the two bodies, which lasts from August 22 to 25./.