Vietnam, Cambodia seek to reduce congestion at border gate
At the working session between Vietnamese Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The and Cambodian Minister for Public Work and Transport Sun Chanthol (Photo: VNA)
Tay Ninh (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The and Cambodian Minister for Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol made a fact-finding trip to Moc Bai – Bavet border gate to seek ways to reduce congestion in customs clearance of goods and passengers there.
According to The, the Vietnamese and Cambodian governments signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the initial implementation of the Greater Mekong Subregion Cross-Border Transport Agreement (GMS-CBAT) at the Moc Bai – Bavet border gate in March 2006.
One of the important contents of the MoU is to conduct a one-stop shop model at the border gate, he said, asking the Cambodian side to work with Vietnam to realise this plan.
As the waiting time for clearance of goods and passengers at the gate is too long (about 3-5 hours), the Vietnamese minister suggested expand lanes for vehicles.
He said Vietnam’s southern province of Tay Ninh has arranged a land area of 16.5 hectares at the Moc Bai border gate to combine with the opposite land plot of over one hectares in the Cambodian side to form a common import-export inspection area for the two sides.
In the near future, it is possible to expand this area to 50 hectares, while planning roads to make it easier for the two sides’ inspection forces and reduce the time of transport, The added.
He recommended establishing a joint steering committee to implement the one-stop shop model at the border gate, and instructing transport businesses to conduct e-declaration to reduce administrative procedures at the border gate.
The Cambodian minister agreed that the implementation of the one-stop shop inspection will facilitate the travelling of vehicles.
He said Cambodia agrees to use the common inspection area as proposed by the Vietnamese minister.
He asked the Vietnamese transport ministry to design and map out the area and connecting roads to submit to the two governments for approval./.