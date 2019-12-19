Society Foreign Ministry thanks foreign correspondents, press attachés Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung held a meeting in Hanoi on December 19 with correspondents and press assistants of foreign press agencies, along with cultural and press attachés of foreign representative agencies in Vietnam on the occasion of the new year of 2020.

Society Solutions sought to protect aquatic resources Solutions to protect and develop aquatic resources were the focus of a conference held in Hanoi on December 19 by the Vietnam Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Society Two Chinese men detained for smuggling baby Two Chinese citizens have been detained while attempting to smuggle a 13-day-old baby out of Vietnam, border guards in the northern border province of Quang Ninh said on December 18.

Society NA leader hails contributions of Catholics solidarity committee National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has acknowledged the contributions made by the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics to national development.