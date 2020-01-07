Vietnam, Cambodia share experience in religious affairs
The Vietnamese Government’s Committee for Religious Affairs and the Cambodian Ministry of Cults and Religion opened a four-day meeting in Vietnam’s An Giang province on January 7 to share experience in the fields under their remit.
Min Chandyneth (R), Deputy Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Cults and Religion, presents a gift to Vu Chien Thang, Chairman of the Vietnamese Government’s Committee for Religious Affairs, at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
According to the Vietnamese committee, amidst the two countries’ growing friendship and comprehensive cooperation, relations between the agencies on religious affairs have continually been enhanced and resulted in positive outcomes.
The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in religious affairs in 2007 and an agreement on the issue in 2015.
Implementing the 2015 agreement, Vietnam and Cambodia have sent six high-ranking delegations to visit each other and organised three conferences in Vietnam to share experience in the field. Notably, they successfully held a meeting of the countries’ border provinces and created conditions for Vietnamese and Cambodian Buddhists to boost connections.
Vu Chien Thang, Chairman of the Vietnamese Government’s Committee for Religious Affairs, said in the time ahead, the Vietnamese side will exert every effort to carry out the cooperation deal with the Cambodian ministry and improve their ties in religious affairs, thereby helping to foster the traditional friendship and all-round collaboration between the two nations.
At the meeting, Min Chandyneth, Deputy Secretary of State at the Cambodian ministry, said the cooperation documents in 2007 and 2015 aim to support the state management in the field of religion, thus helping to consolidate the countries’ friendship and cooperation for the sake of the two peoples, as well as for stability in the region and the world.
She noted the experience sharing conference in An Giang, the fourth since 2016, is another demonstration of the increasingly reinforced cooperation between the two peoples./.