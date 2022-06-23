Politics Vietnam, Cambodia tighten solidarity to deserve predecessors’ sacrifices Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has stated that Vietnam and Cambodia must further strengthen solidarity, cooperation and mutual assistance to deserve the contributions and sacrifices of previous generations and meet the aspirations and interests of their people.

Politics Spokeswoman notes Foreign Ministry’s moves to help recover cashew containers from Italy Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang gave more details about how Vietnam reclaimed cashew nut containers that its exporters previously lost control of in Italy.

Politics Forum seeks to enhance Vietnam-RoK cooperation Cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) has achieved remarkable and comprehensive development in most fields over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.