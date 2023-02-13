Vietnam, Cambodia strengthen collaboration in border protection, management
Lieut. Gen. Le Duc Thai (R) and Gen. Kirth Chantharith (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Leaders of the Border Guard High Command under the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the Cambodian Ministry of Interior's General Department of Immigration held talks in Ho Chi Minh City on February 12, discussing measures to enhance coordination in border protection and management.
Lieut. Gen. Le Duc Thai, Commander of the Command, thanked the Cambodian General Department for coordinating in and rescuing Vietnamese victims who were lured to enter Cambodia illegally and forced to work in illegal business facilities there.
Thai proposed the two sides maintain effective cooperation in preventing illegal immigration and emigration, promptly exchanging information, and dismantling human trafficking rings and forced labour establishments, so as to put an end to these problems.
Gen. Kirth Chantharith, head of the Cambodian General Department, expressed his belief that the two sides will work together to further boost their cooperation.
An overview of the talks (Photo: VNA)They agreed to strengthen coordination, promote the efficiency of the international border gate system, and speed up the reform of administrative procedures to create favourable conditions for import and export as well as entry and exit activities. The two sides will actively exchange information on activities of various types of crimes, especially those related to drug, smuggling, human trafficking, and illegal entry and exit.
The two sides also agreed to continue creating favourable conditions for the travel of people; actively advise local authorities to promote people-to-people exchanges; and step up dissemination on the strict observance of each country's Agreement on Border Management Regulations and laws.
Over the past time, the cooperation results between the Vietnam Border Guard High Command and the General Department of Immigration of Cambodia have contributed to ensuring security and order; facilitating border traffic through border gates; boosting socio-economic development; and strengthening solidarity, friendship and understanding between the two countries./.