Art performance at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on June 22 to mark the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Cambodia.



Addressing the event, Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, reviewed the arduous struggles for independence, freedom and national reunification of the Vietnamese and Cambodian armies and people.



The Vietnamese army and people together with the patriotic Cambodian army and people fought side by side to save Cambodia from the Pol Pot genocidal regime, he said.



The official emphasised that political ties between the two countries continue to be tightened through regular visits by their high-ranking leaders, adding that local authorities always attach great importance to and actively contribute to the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the Governments and people of the two nations.



Sok Dareth, Consul General of Cambodia in HCM City, expressed his gratitude to the generations of Vietnamese Party and State leaders, former experts and volunteer soldiers for helping the country escape from the genocidal regime. He affirmed that the traditional friendship and solidarity between the two nations should be strengthened.



According to the diplomat, despite the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, two-way trade turnover hit nearly 10 billion USD last year, almost double 2020’s figure.



As of 2021, Vietnam had 88 valid investment projects in Cambodia with registered investment capital of 2.56 billion USD. Vietnam's investment in Cambodia reached 89.4 million USD last year./.