Politics Cambodian Senate leader pledges support for cooperation between friendship associations President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum met with President of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association Nguyen Thi Thanh in Hanoi on October 25 as part of the former’s official visit to Vietnam.

Politics PM receives Lao Deputy PM and Minister of Public Security Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 25 for Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security General Vilay Lakhamphong.

Politics President receives Cambodian Senate leader President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted visiting President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum in Hanoi on October 25.