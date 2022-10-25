Vietnam, Cambodia take pride in young generations: Vice President
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan emphasised the pride of the Vietnamese and Cambodian Parties and States in young generations at a reception for a visiting delegation of the Cambodian Union of Youth Federations in Hanoi on October 25.
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (R) and President of the Cambodian Union of Youth Federations Hun Many at the reception. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan emphasised the pride of the Vietnamese and Cambodian Parties and States in young generations at a reception for a visiting delegation of the Cambodian Union of Youth Federations in Hanoi on October 25.
She said given quick changes and complicated developments in the regional and the world, Vietnam wishes Cambodia to further promote sound traditions shared between the two Parties and States so that the two sides can continue supporting each other at multilateral forums and in the international arena for mutual benefits and for peace, stability, and development in ASEAN and the world.
Xuan commended effective activities launched by the two countries’ youth unions, particularly the recent signing of a cooperation agreement for the 2022-2027 period.
The Vice President suggested Vietnamese and Cambodian youth organisations and groups study and implement policies and high-level agreements inked by the two Parties and States in recent years, especially those on the youth-related affairs.
She recommended them to intensify their education for young people on the two nations’ traditional solidarity and friendship; and further overhaul their operation methods and expand their cooperation with other partners and countries in the region with regard to current youth-interested trends.
The two Parties and States always pay attention to and create the best conditions possible for young people to study, work and make their contributions to their respective countries; and for the two youth unions to strengthen their collaboration, Xuan said.
President of the Cambodian Union of Youth Federations Hun Many said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnamese and Cambodian youths have maintained their virtual meetings and discussions.
Regarding the freshly signed cooperation agreement with the Vietnam Youth Federation for 2022-2027, he said both sides agreed on actively educating the younger generations on the two countries’ relations.
The Cambodian youth will make efforts to step up the sound neighbourliness and traditional friendship with Vietnam, he affirmed./.