Vietnam, Cambodia to develop defence cooperation to new height
Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Seiha agreed to develop their countries’ defence cooperation to a new height, during their talks in Hanoi on November 13.
Defence Minister of Vietnam Gen. Phan Van Giang (L) and Deputy PM and Defence Minister of Cambodia Gen. Tea Seiha review the guard of honour at the welcome ceremony for the Cambodian delegation in Hanoi on November 13. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Seiha agreed to develop their countries’ defence cooperation to a new height, during their talks in Hanoi on November 13.
The talks followed an official welcome ceremony hosted by Minister Giang for the high-ranking delegation of the Cambodian ministry, which is paying an official visit to Vietnam from November 12 to 14.
Welcoming Tea Seiha on his first official visit to Vietnam as Deputy PM and Defence Minister of Cambodia, Giang offered greetings on the 70th anniversary of the Independence Day of Cambodia and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (November 9, 1953 - 2023).
The Cambodian official said the trip aims to further intensify the relations between the two countries and the two militaries. He also took this occasion to thank the Vietnamese ministry for helping with the development of the Cambodian military.
The two sides shared the view that bilateral defence cooperation has reaped many positive results and remains one of the important pillars of the countries’ relations, as seen in the effective maintenance of mutual visits at all levels, especially the high level, and the establishment and active implementation of defence cooperation mechanisms, thus promoting defence ties both intensively and extensively.
The collaboration in border management has been carried out fruitfully by both sides’ authorities, helping prevent unauthorised migration, illegal border crossing, and cross-border crimes and keep security, order, and safety in border areas. Vietnam and Cambodia have pressed on with border demarcation and marker planting to build a borderline of peace, stability, cooperation, and development.
The collaboration in training personnel and in finding and repatriating the remains of Vietnam’s volunteer soldiers has also been stepped up and gained substantive results, they noted.
The talks between Defence Minister of Vietnam Gen. Phan Van Giang and Deputy PM and Defence Minister of Cambodia Gen. Tea Seiha in Hanoi on November 13. (Photo: VNA)Both officials agreed that in the time ahead, Vietnam and Cambodia will enhance coordination to continue effectively implementing the protocol for 2019 - 2024 and annual cooperation plans to elevate defence cooperation to a new height, thus contributing to the neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between the countries.
The two sides will focus on holding all-level delegation exchanges; training personnel; increasing communications to educate military officers and soldiers on the traditional friendship, solidarity, and all-round cooperation between the two peoples and the two militaries; strengthening coordination in the fight against cross-border crimes, illegal border crossing, and unauthorised migration; and keeping consulting with and supporting each other at multilateral military - defence forums and conferences.
As many significant anniversaries of the countries and the two militaries will take place in 2024, especially the 45th anniversary of the victory over the genocidal regime in Cambodia (January 7, 1979) and the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22, 1944), the two sides will work together to hold meaningful activities marking these important events, the officials noted.
In addition, they will coordinate closely to successfully hold the first border defence friendship exchange among Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos and the annual meeting of the three countries’ defence ministers in December 2023. The coming events are of great importance as they will affirm the three countries and their militaries’ political resolve to treasure and consolidate their friendship and solidarity.
On this occasion, Giang invited Tea Seiha and other leaders of the Defence Ministry and military of Cambodia to attend the celebration of the Vietnamese army’s 80th anniversary and the second Vietnam International Defence Expo in late 2024. The Cambodian official accepted the invitation with pleasure./.