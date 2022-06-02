Sci-Tech Viettel wins big at 2022 IT World Awards Viettel has grabbed the most awards among more than 100 IT firms participating in the 17th Annual 2022 IT World Awards with 41 products honoured in 37 categories.

Sci-Tech Innovation key to enhancing businesses’ productivity While innovation is considered as key to boosting the productivity and quality of products, due attention has not been paid to the issue by Vietnamese enterprises, experts have said.

Sci-Tech Vietnam fosters scientific cooperation with Russian locality A virtual roundtable was held among representatives of scientific organisations in Russia’s Kuzbass region and Vietnam on May 26.