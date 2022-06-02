Vietnam can become region’s technology centre: Qualcomm Technologies leader
Vietnam has chances to become a technology hub in region, ST Liew, Vice President of Qualcomm CDMA Technologies Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd., and President of Qualcomm South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand, has said.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam Investment Review, ST Liew stated that Vietnam will see more opportunities to develop and train more experts in technology.
These opportunities will allow Vietnam to go on a right track in the digital transformation roadmap to become a technology centre in the region, he added.
He stressed the importance of human resources training for small- and medium-sized enterprises operating in this field.
According to him, Qualcomm has committed to becoming a partner of Vietnam during its digital transformation.
The company has cooperated closely with Vietnamese partners from different sectors to help the country tap its potential in technology, especially 5G technology, towards the ambition of national digital transformation.
Qualcomm has also made efforts to support the Vietnamese Government through providing resources related to policies and 5G technology, as well as training for telecoms providers like Viettel.
It wants to cooperate with Vietnamese firms in developing smart cities, ST Liew said, adding that his company also hopes to soon introduce educational methods such as EaaS (Education-as-a-Service) in Vietnam, to promote smart education.
The company also wants to contribute more to the “Make in Vietnam” initiative by setting up cooperation with Vietnamese producers and supporting the country’s startups through the organisation of the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2022 – the second edition of its kind./.