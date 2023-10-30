Vietnam, Canada co-host UN Logistics Officer Course
The Vietnam Peacekeeping Department on October 30 opened the United Nations Logistics Officer Course 2023 co-chaired by Vietnam and Canada within the framework of the latter’s Military Training & Cooperation Programme (MTCP).
This is the second time Vietnam and Canada have co-hosted the United Nations Logistics Officer Course at the Vietnam Peacekeeping Department, also the second international intensive training course on UN peacekeeping held in the country with the coordination of Vietnam and Canada in the context of Vietnam's increasingly extensive participation in UN peacekeeping activities.
This is the second time Vietnam and Canada have co-hosted this kind of course at the Vietnam Peacekeeping Department, also the second international intensive training course on UN peacekeeping held in the country with the coordination of Vietnam and Canada in the context of Vietnam's increasingly extensive participation in UN peacekeeping activities.
Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, said that the course is a good chance for lecturers and trainees of Vietnam and partner countries of the MTCP to meet and exchange experience in ensuring logistics at the UN peacekeeping missions.
It sees the participation of six lecturers from Canada, and around 40 trainees from Bangladesh, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.
Evaluating the course as a testament to the growing bilateral defence relationship between Vietnam and Canada, said Leigh McCumber, Political and Public Affairs Counselor of the Canadian Embassy in Vietnam, adding that in the coming time, Canada and Vietnam will co-host two more courses: the United Nations Staff Officer Course and the Exercise Planning Course./.