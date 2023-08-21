Vietnam, Canada have potential to forge cooperation in various fields: former ambassador
Vietnam and Canada boast potential to enhance their bilateral cooperation as well as coordination at the international area and multilateral forums, former Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam David Devine has said.
Ottawa (VNA) – Vietnam and Canada boast potential to enhance their bilateral cooperation as well as coordination at the international area and multilateral forums, former Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam David Devine has said.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties, Devine noted changes in political relations over the past five decades, with the exchange of high-level visits, as well as progress in economic and trade cooperation, notably the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to which both are signatories.
Since 1990, Canada has provided nearly 2 billion USD for Vietnam in various forms, he said, adding that the two sides have also maintained cooperation in military and education.
The two countries agreed to establish a comprehensive partnership in 2017, he continued.
Devine commended Vietnam’s performance in poverty reduction, and its important role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) thanks to its political stability.
He attributed growth achievements Vietnam has recorded over the past 30 years to the country’s tireless efforts, saying the Government has adopted good directions to ensure economic growth and prevent emerging problems.
The former ambassador suggested the two countries cooperate in some fields like climate change response and green technology.
He emphasised that Canada’s export to Vietnam was valued at nearly 1 billion USD last year, and their two-way trade reached some 10 billion USD, reflecting their good economic relations.
The two countries have also worked together to ensure gender equality and achieve UN sustainable development goals (SDGs), Devine said.
Speaking of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, the former ambassador said it will facilitate exchange and cooperation between the two countries in various areas./.