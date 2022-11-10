Society Transport infrastructure - Motivation for Ba Ria-Vung Tau to “take off” The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has made great progress in its more than 30 years of existence, becoming a growth pole of Vietnam as a whole. This comes from the locality’s appropriate development policies, including the development of transport infrastructure.

Business Laos proposes trade-culture-tourism centre project in Can Tho Laos is keen on establishing a Laos-Vietnam Trade, Culture and Tourism Centre in Can Tho, said Lao Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Phimpha Keomixay during a meeting with leading officials of the Mekong Delta city on November 10.

Business Vietnam attends SIAL Interfood Exhibition 2022 in Indonesia Vietnam’s key agricultural and fishery products, including cashew nuts, pepper, coffee, tea, lychee, logan, dragon fruit, frozen shrimp and fish, are on display at SIAL Interfood 2022 that opened in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 9.

Business Credit surges 11.5% by end-October Credit of the banking system by the end of October this year rose by 11.5% compared to the end of 2021, Bao Viet Securities Company (BVSC) said, citing data from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).