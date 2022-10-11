Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang (right) receives Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Steil. (Source: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang hosted a reception for Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Steil on October 11.



Congratulating the new Canadian ambassador on his appointment, Giang said he believes that the Ambassador will have a successful term in Vietnam, contributing to the further development of the Vietnam - Canada comprehensive partnership and the defence cooperation relationship between the two countries.



Affirming that Vietnam attaches importance to developing ties with Canada, the Defence Minister emphasised that both defence ministries pay attention to promoting defence cooperation in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on military training and cooperation programme signed in 2018, the MoU on defence cooperation signed in 2019 and the defence cooperation plan for 2021-2023 signed in 2021.



He said bilateral cooperation in defence has produced positive results in a number of areas including exchange of delegations, training, United Nations peacekeeping and maritime security.

Minister Giang wished that the Ambassador will pay attention to promoting defence cooperation in existing fields, and at the same time consider expanding into other potential areas which suit the interests and needs of each country.

He suggested strengthening the exchange of delegations at all levels, maintaining dialogue and consultations, with priority given to training and peacekeeping missions.



Giang hopes that the two sides will have many meaningful cooperation activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year./.