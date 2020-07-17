Vietnam, Canada step up cooperation across fields
Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Cao Phong (top, R) and Canadian Governor-General Julie Payette (top, L) at the event (Photo: VNA)
Ottawa, July 17 (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Cao Phong presented his credentials to Canadian Governor-General Julie Payette at an online ceremony on July 16.
Payette wished the diplomat a successful tenure ahead, contributing to enhancing the Vietnam – Canada friendship.
She also took the occasion to recall a meeting with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Canada on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Outreach Summit in June 2018.
Vietnam and Canada established diplomatic relations in 1973 and elevated the ties to comprehensive partnership in 2017.
In 2019, two-way trade reached about 6 billion USD, up 30 percent year on year.
Canada sees several opportunities in the Vietnamese market including those in aviation, IT and telecommunication, agricultural, and mining. Sectors of Canada’s strength like clean technology, road infrastructure, and renewable energy are suitable to Vietnam’s demand in development.
Currently, the Vietnamese community in Canada has more than 250,000 people./.