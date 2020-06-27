World Vietnam has fulfilled role as ASEAN Chair over last six months: Lao official Vietnam has fulfilled its role as ASEAN Chair over the past six months and successfully organised the 36th ASEAN Summit, according to Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the ASEAN Senor Officials’ Meeting delegation of Laos Thongphane Savanphet.

Politics ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Business Advisory Council The ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) took place on June 26 within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit, which is held in the form of a video conference. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN Chair in 2020 chaired the dialogue.

Politics ASEAN 2020: ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Youth The ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Youth took place on June 26 within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit, which is held in the form of a video conference. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN Chair in 2020, chaired the dialogue.

Politics Vietnam sends message on 75th anniversary of UN Charter signing Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on June 26 cabled a message to the President of the UN Security Council on the occasion of 75th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter (June 26).