Vietnam capable of boosting ASEAN cooperation against COVID-19: Singaporean expert
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc waves at other leaders at the teleconferenced 36th ASEAN Summit on June 26 (Photo: VNA)
Singapore (VNA) – The impressive settlement of the COVID-19 pandemic and the relatively early re-opening of its economy have given Vietnam the ability to assist other countries, including ASEAN members, said Assistant Director (ASEAN) at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs Jessica Wau.
She told the Vietnam News Agency on June 26 that if it is not hit by a second wave of COVID-19, Vietnam will have favourable conditions to further enhance the strong cooperation within ASEAN in coping with the pandemic via meaningful dialogue and prioritisation of immediate needs in the region.
With regard to the 36th ASEAN Summit chaired by Vietnam on June 26, the expert said this event had previously been delayed due to COVID-19, so a teleconference was the best solution in the current context.
The online summit demonstrated the commitments to regular dialogue in ASEAN, Jessica Wau said, noting that during the COVID-19 response and post-pandemic economic recovery process, discussions are more important than ever as they will help ASEAN countries get the latest updates and coordinate to devise common solutions.
To help recover after the outbreak, the bloc’s members should not neglect ASEAN integration or the establishment of safe tourist corridors, especially for business purposes, she recommended./.