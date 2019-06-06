Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam is making meticulous preparations and sharing experience with countries, UN agencies and international research organisations to get ready for participation in the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the 2020-2021 term, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.Hang made the statement at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on June 6.Responding to reporters’ queries on Vietnam’s priorities when it is elected as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2020-2021 tenure as well as its preparations to take over the role, Hang said that the UN General Assembly will elect five new non-permanent members of the UNSC for the 2020-2021 term on June 7, and Vietnam was selected as the only candidate for the Asia-Pacific region for the position.The country’s priorities will be publicized by Vietnamese leaders after the election results are announced, she said.Regarding Vietnam’s comments on the speech of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue and on his Facebook page on May 31, which said Vietnam had “invaded” and “occupied” Cambodia, Hang stated: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and competent agencies of Vietnam have official and unofficial touch with Singaporean counterparts. We have already sent a diplomatic note to the Singaporean Embassy in Hanoi. I believe that Singapore will understand our message”.In response to queries related to 13 US congresspersons proposing sanctions on Chinese individuals and entities for their involvement in the East Sea issue, Hang reiterated that Vietnam has full legal foundations and historical evidence affirming its sovereignty over Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelagos in line with international law.“Relevant parties need to strictly implement legal obligations stipulated by international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and must have practical contributions to ensuring peace, stability and security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea”, she stressed.-VNA