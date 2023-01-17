Prominent among the participants was former Vice President and former Foreign Minister Nguyen Thi Binh, who was head of the negotiation delegation of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam at the Paris Conference.



Addressing the ceremony, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son recalled the negotiations and signing of the accord five decades ago, which together with previous ones like the Geneva Agreement in 1954, created a premise for the Vietnamese people to realise their aspirations for peace, national independence, national reunification and prosperous development.



Lessons drawn from the Paris Agreement negotiations, signing and implementation have maintained their values, even in the Party and the State’s foreign policy during the present cause of reform, national development and defence.

The Paris Agreement was the result of the longest and most difficult struggle in the history of Vietnam's diplomacy, with over 202 public meetings held over four years, eight months and 14 days./.

