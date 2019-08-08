At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Over 400 corporate executives, economists, financial and technological experts at home and abroad gathered at the Vietnam CEO Summit 2019 which took place in Hanoi on August 8.



The event aimed to offer participants an overview of the digital transformation trend, and update them on new products and services built on modern digital technology.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam said the Vietnamese government advocates fully tapping opportunities from the fourth industrial revolution in service of national digital transformation, making it easier for Vietnam to escape middle-income trap and become a modern industrialised nation.



He said the development strategy of the information and communications technology (ICT) sector for 2021 – 2030 will focus on e-government, therefore Vietnam needs to develop digital infrastructure, national data system, thus laying the foundation for the digital economy.



Speakers at the event forecast that technology will develop exponentially by 2045.



They suggested that Vietnam should make use of every opportunity to step up innovation, start-ups, and Internet-of-Things on the back of its young workforce and rapid expansion of ICT.



According to them, Vietnam is also well-positioned to develop blockchain technology, which can be applied in finance-banking, retail, cargo transportation, manufacturing and telecommunications.



The Vietnam CEO Summit is an annual event co-organised by the Vietnam Report JSC and VietnamNet newspaper.



At the event, Vietnam Report also held a ceremony to honour the top 10 commercial banks, top 10 insurance companies, top 10 prestigious technologies companies and top 10 listed companies in Vietnam for 2019.




