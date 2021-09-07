Politics Vietnam's Friendship Order posthumously awarded to PCF official Authorised by the President, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Toan Thang on September 8 posthumously bestowed a Friendship Order on Jean-Charles Negre, former standing member of the French Communist Party (PCF) Secretariat, for his contributions to France-Vietnam relations.

Politics Vietnam further expands cooperation with EU, Belgium Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao presented a letter of credentials from President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to King of the Belgians Philippe on September 8.

Politics Vietnamese NA Chairman meets with European Council President Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and President of the European Council Charles Michel on September 8 agreed to further enhance cooperation between the two sides, emphasising the significant role of the Vietnamese legislature and the European Parliament (EP).

Politics Top leaders of Vietnamese, European parliaments hold talks Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with President of the European Parliament (EP) David Sassoli in Brussels, Belgium, on September 8.