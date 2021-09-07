Vietnam chairs 395th session of UNESCAP advisory committee
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh, who is also Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UNESCAP, on September 7 chaired the 395th session of UNESCAP's Advisory Committee of Permanent Representatives and other Representatives Designated by Members of the Commission (ACPR).
The online event brought together nearly 100 representatives from members, associate members and observer countries of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).
The meeting focused on regional priorities during the implementation of the resolution of the 77th session of the commission adopted last April, with the theme of “Regional cooperation to build back better from crises in Asia and the Pacific.”
The delegates also looked into measures to push ahead with the realisation of the 2030 UN agenda on sustainable development in the region.
They shared the view on the need to ensure fair access to COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and effective, quality, safety and affordable treatment, which, they said, is the core of the pandemic combat as well as post-pandemic recovery.
International solidarity and cooperation is significant to ensuring the fair access and handling internal inequalities at all levels, they said.
Participants discussed outcomes of the 7th session of the Committee on Disaster Risk Reduction last April, along with preparations for major UNESCAP events in the time ahead like the 3rd session of the Committee on Macroeconomic Policy, Poverty Reduction and Financing for Development slated for October, the 2nd Ministerial Conference on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics in Asia and the Pacific in November, and the 4th Ministerial Conference on Transport in December.
The UNESCAP maintains close cooperation and consultation between the members and the secretariat through the ACPR. The ACPR is composed of UNESCAP members and associate members and meets regularly to advise and exchange views with the Executive Secretary on the Commission's work./.