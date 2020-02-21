ASEAN ASEAN foreign ministers talk COVID-19 fight Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attended a special meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) in Vientiane on February 20.

ASEAN ASEAN, Australia defence ministers attend informal meeting Defence ministers of ASEAN member nations and Australia attended an informal meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Retreat in Hanoi on February 19 under the chair of Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich.

ASEAN ASEAN Secretary General highlights need for unity against COVID-19 ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi highlighted the need to stay united and actively respond to the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), in line with the Vietnam ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020’s theme “Cohesive and Responsive”, during a meeting with the media in Hanoi on February 19.