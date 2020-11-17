Politics ASEAN Defence Senior Officials convene The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting was organised on November 17 via teleconference under the chair of Deputy Minister of Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh.

ASEAN ASEAN demonstrates solidarity and cohesiveness under Vietnam’s chairmanship A Malaysian expert has appreciated Vietnam’s role as ASEAN 2020 Chair with positive results obtained at the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

Politics Report on promoting legal status of ASEAN women and children launched The Ministry of Labours, Invalids and Social Affairs, ASEAN Secretariat and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees organised a ceremony on November 17 in Hanoi to launch the Regional Report "Promote Sustainable Integration of ASEAN Community through ensuring the legal status of ASEAN women and children.

ASEAN 37th ASEAN Summit concludes on a high note: Thai Ambassador The 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings concluded on a high note, showing the wider region and the world that the COVID-19 pandemic could neither derail ASEAN’s commitments nor delay its plans, affirmed Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Thailand to ASEAN Phasporn Sangasubana.