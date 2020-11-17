Vietnam chairs ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting
The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM) was held via video conferencing on November 17 under the chair of Deputy Defence Minister and head of ADSOM Vietnam, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh.
Deputy Defence Minister and head of ADSOM Vietnam, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh chairs the meeting (Photo: VNA)
The meeting aimed at boosting practical defence cooperation between ASEAN countries, and preparing for the 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the 7th ADMM Plus.
Vinh said COVID-19 has caused major socio-economic losses in every country, but with a “cohesive and responsive” spirit, ASEAN members have maintained multilateral cooperation, as reflected through a wide range of political, diplomatic, economic, and defence events, with the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings being a highlight.
Speaking about the outcomes of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG), Vinh affirmed that all ASEAN defence cooperation activities in 2020 were organised successfully, though country representatives did not meet in person.
Defence collaboration within the bloc has contributed actively to the fight against the pandemic, he affirmed.
He also announced that ADMM-14 and the 7th ADMM Plus will be held online before the end of the year.
ASEAN Deputy General Secretary Hoang Anh Tuan and other delegates at the meeting said that under Vietnam’s lead as ASEAN Chair, the bloc posted a host of achievements amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including important contributions to defence cooperation.
He affirmed that the ASEAN Secretariat will continue supporting Vietnam’s Defence Ministry in fulfilling its tasks this year as ADMM and ADMM Plus Chair.
Participants also exchanged views regarding documents on new concepts and the standard operations of ADMM, a three-year operational plan for ADMM during 2020-2022, and draft declarations of the 14th ADMM and the 7th ADMM Plus, as well as preparations for the two meetings./.