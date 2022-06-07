Politics Chu Ngoc Anh dismissed from Hanoi chairman post Chu Ngoc Anh was dismissed from the position as Chairman of the 16th municipal People’s Committee (2021-2026 tenure) at a meeting of the Hanoi People’s Council on June 7.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 7.

Politics Standing Deputy Minister Do Xuan Tuyen assigned to take charge of Health Ministry Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Minister of the Health Ministry Do Xuan Tuyen has been assigned to temporarily take charge of the operation of the Health Ministry as from June 7.