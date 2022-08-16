World Singapore, Indonesia conduct bilateral naval exercise Over 230 servicemen from the Singapore and Indonesian navies gathered in a six-day bilateral military exercise starting on August 11, which aims to strengthen their coordination ability to counter underwater threats.

ASEAN Indonesia’s rice reserves secured until year's end Indonesia is no longer importing rice for consumption due to an abundant supply of rice, according to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture.

World Malaysia prioritises interests of women Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said his government has always prioritised the interests of women as they have contributed immensely to the country’s development.

World Pandemic pushes millions of Philippine people into poverty About 2.3 million people in the Philippines were pushed into poverty between 2018 and 2021, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).