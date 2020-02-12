Vietnam chairs meeting of ASEAN Committee in Geneva in WTO
The Permanent Representative of Vietnam in Geneva, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai on February 11 chaired a meeting of the ASEAN Committee in Geneva (ACG) in the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the first in her capacity as the new head of the committee.
Permanent Representative of Vietnam in Geneva, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai (in yellow shirt) chairs a meeting of the ASEAN Committee in Geneva (ACG) in WTO on February 11. (Photo: VNA)
At the meeting, delegations of ASEAN member states in Geneva reached agreement on steps of preparation for WTO-related work in the time ahead, including the drafting of a ASEAN joint statement to be issued at the upcoming Trade Policy Review of the European Union, accelerating negotiations on fisheries subsidies and strengthening dialogues with ASEAN partners on WTO reforms.
Meetings of the ACG in WTO provide a platform for ASEAN member states to share views and infomation, foster their coordination on work of the WTO and contribute to strengthening the intra-bloc solidarity./.