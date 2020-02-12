Politics Vietnam to reduce number of administrative units nationwide Vietnam will reduce the number of districts by six and the number of communes by 544 after merging administrative units.

Politics Vietnam wants to further promote partnership with EU: Deputy FM Leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State always treasure and want to further promote the comprehensive cooperative partnership with the European Union, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told President of the European Parliament David Sassoli.

Politics Public Security Minister To Lam visits Lao province Minister of Public Security General To Lam made a visit to the central Lao province of Khammuane on February 11 as part of his visit to Laos from February 10-12 at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Vilay Lakhamphong.