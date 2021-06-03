Politics Vietnam, China foster defence ties The Vietnamese Government and Defence Ministry have always attached importance to the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China, considering this a premise to strengthen the bilateral defence ties.

Politics Vietnam promotes defence cooperation with Philippines, Singapore Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Phan Van Giang on June 2 hosted separately receptions for Ambassador of the Philippines to Vietnam Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre, and Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam.

Politics Infographic Rules for determining elected candidates The election results shall be determined according to the valid votes and only be accepted if more than half of the total voters mentioned in the list of voters in the constituency cast their votes. The elected candidates are those who poll more than half of the valid votes.

World ARF workshop highlights significance of 1982 UNCLOS Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu has described the 1982 UNCLOS as a “Constitution” of the ocean, as it has created a legal framework for the settlement of maritime challenges in the region, including emerging ones.