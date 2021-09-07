Politics NA Chairman’s remarks at opening of WCSP5 Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue delivered his remarks at the opening of the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5).

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese Party inspection commissions step up collaboration Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu held phone talks with Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s Commission for Discipline Inspection Zhao Leji on September 7.

Politics Vietnamese, Indonesian parliaments strengthen cooperation National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met Speaker of the Indonesian People's Representative Council (Lower House) Puan Maharani in Vienna, Austria on September 6 (local time), on the occasion of his attendance at the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5).

Politics Top legislator hails UN's contributions to Vietnam’s development The United Nations (UN) always plays an important role in Vietnam’s foreign policy and accompanies the country in the process of national construction and development, thus creating favourable conditions to enhance its position and image in the international arena and deepen its relations with other nations around the world.