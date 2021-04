Politics Infographic Organisational structure of Government In the last working week from April 5-8, the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly focused on finishing the personnel work for the Government.

Politics Infographic Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi Member of the 13th Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi was appointed Minister of Construction at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8, in Hanoi.