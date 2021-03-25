Vietnam, Chile enjoy growing comprehensive partnership
-
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan hosts a reception for Chilean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaime Chomali Garib, December 11, 2020. (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh meets with Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero during the latter's visit to Vietnam to attend the World Economic Forum on ASEAN 2018. (Photo: VNA)
-
State President Tran Dai Quang and Chilean President Michelle Bachelet sign cooperation documents during the latter’s state visit to Vietnam, November 9, 2017. (Photo: VNA)
-
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosts a reception for Chilean President Michelle Bachelet during the latter’s state visit to Vietnam, 2017. (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc and Chilean counterpart Edgardo Riveros sign the Visa Waiver Agreement for Ordinary Passport Holders between Vietnam and Chile, October 17, 2016. (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan meets with Chilean President Michelle Bachelet during a visit for participating in the project 'Women’s Leadership - Empowerment of Women in the Era of International Integration” by the Foreign Ministry and UN Development Programme in Chile, 2014. (Photo: VNA)
-
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong meets Chilean President Sebastian Piñeran Echenique during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam, 2012. (Photo: VNA)
-
President Truong Tan Sang and Chilean counterpart Sebastian Pinera Echenique after the signing ceremony of the Free Trade Agreement between the two governments, November 2011. (Photo: VNA)
-
President Nguyen Minh Triet holds talks with Chilean President Michelle Bachelet during the latter’s state visit to Vietnam, November 17-20, 2006. (Photo: VNA)
-
Chilean President Ricardo Lagos and President Tran Duc Luong witness the signing of the bilateral cooperation agreements, 2004. (Photo: VNA)