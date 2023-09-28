Vietnam, Chile eye stronger friendship, cooperation
A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly led by its Vice Chairman Quang Phuong paid a working visit to Chile from September 23 – 27.
At the meeting between NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong (L) and President of the Senate of Chile Juan Antonio Coloma (Photo: VNA)Buenos Aires (VNA) –
During his stay in Chile, NA Vice Chairman Phuong held talks with President of the Senate of Chile Juan Antonio Coloma, Vice President of the House of Representatives Daniella Cicardini, and met with President of the Communist Party of Chile Lautaro Carmona. He had working sessions with other officials from the House of Representatives, the Chilean Navy, and the Chile – Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group.
At the meetings, Phuong congratulated the government and people of Chile on the achievements across all economic, political, and social fields they have attained under the leadership of the ruling left-wing coalition.
He thanked the Chilean people and progressive, left-wing forces in the Latin American nation for their solidarity and support for Vietnam in its struggle for national independence and re-unification in the past and national construction and development today, while affirming that the Vietnamese NA will continue to support the Government in strengthening friendship and cooperation with Chile.
He expressed his joy at the fruitful development of the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Chile, saying that the two countries share many common values and actively participate in, enhance cooperation, and support each other at international, multilateral and bilateral forums.
Phuong briefed the hosts on Vietnam’s socio-economic development and the great achievements of the Doi moi (renewal) process initiated and led by the Communist Party of Vietnam over nearly 40 years, affirming that Vietnam always attaches importance to relations with Chile and wishes to promote the bilateral relations in all channels of the government, parliament and people-to-people exchange.
The Vietnamese delegation visits the grave of late President Salvador Allende in Santiago (Photo: VNA)
He proposed the two countries’ legislative bodies to promote the exchange of delegations at all levels, continue to uphold their role in strengthening bilateral relations, further enhance the role of the parliamentary friendship groups between the two countries, step up exchanges between parliamentarians, and enhance understanding of the two countries' people about the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Chile.
For their part, leaders of the Chilean bicameral legislature, and President of the Communist Party of Chile expressed their belief that the Vietnamese delegation’s ongoing visit will contribute to further promoting the friendship and cooperation between the party, state, parliament, government, and people of the two nations.
The two sides emphasised their determination to further strengthen the relationship between the legislative bodies of Vietnam and Chile through, exchange of law-making experience in areas of mutual interest, and coordination at international inter-parliamentary forums, close cooperation between the friendship parliamentary groups, thus contributing to strengthening the bilateral relations.
On the occasion, the Vietnamese delegation laid a wreath in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his statue in the park named after him in Cerro Navia, Santiago, and visited the graves of late President Salvador Allende and revolutionary artist Victor Jara - a great friend of the Vietnamese people.
Following the Chile visit, the delegation will pay a working visit to Mexico./.