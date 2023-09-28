Politics PM presides over Government’s September law-making session Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 28 chaired a monthly Government law-making session to discuss a proposal on drafting the Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Supporting Tools.

Politics Cuban State’s orders, medals bestowed upon Vietnamese NA leaders Seven incumbent and former leaders of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and its agencies have been honoured with orders and medals of the Cuban State for their significant contributions to the relations between the two countries as well as their legislative bodies.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Cuba special relations The relationship of solidarity and trust between Vietnam and Cuba continues to grow strongly and become increasingly substantive and effective. Relations on all three channels of Party diplomacy, State diplomacy, and people’s diplomacy are increasingly deepening. In addition, two-way economic-trade-investment relations are receiving greater attention.