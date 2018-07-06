Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue (R) meets with president of the Chile-Vietnam friendship parliamentary group at Chile’s lower house Karol Cariola (Source: http://www.vnmedia.vn)

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has said Vietnam and Chile’s legislative bodies should enhance exchanges and experience sharing in law-building.Deputy PM Hue expressed the wish while meeting with President of the Senate Carlos Montes Cisternas and president of the Chile-Vietnam friendship parliamentary group at Chile’s lower house Karol Cariola on July 5 as part of his visit to Chile.He informed the hosts of the political, social and economic situation in Vietnam, and thanked Chile for supporting the Southeast Asian country over the years.He expressed his hope that the National Congress of Chile will soon ratify the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which both Vietnam and Chile are members of.Both Cisternas and Cariola voiced their desire to enhance the friendship between Vietnam and Chile, and affirmed that the National Congress of Chile is keen to develop cooperation with the National Assembly of Vietnam.Senate President Cisternas agreed to boost bilateral coordination and mutual assistance at international and multilateral parliamentary forums that the two countries’ parliaments have joined.Meanwhile, Cariola suggested the two countries strengthen people-to-people exchanges and increase mutual understanding among young generations.Leader of the Communist Party of Chile Guillermo Teilliev, a member of the parliamentary group, said he wants to know more about Vietnam and backs the country’s stance of peacefully addressing disputes in the East Sea in line with international law.While attending the trade and investment forum between Vietnam and Chile earlier the same day, Deputy PM Hue said the two countries share the foundation of a traditional friendship, political trust, a favourable legal framework and supplementary economies.Vietnam will create optimal conditions for the two sides’ business communities to explore cooperation opportunities, especially via the CPTPP, which is being considered by their parliaments for ratification, as well as make inroads into the respective markets and connect to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the rest of Latin America.Chilean enterprises emphasised the role of Vietnam to connect them with the Asia-Pacific market and welcomed the two countries’ Governments to promote free trade and implement support policies for businesses.They highlighted opportunities for production connectivity in Vietnam and investment in Chile in the fields of infrastructure, energy, farm produce and telecommunication.On the sidelines of the forum, Deputy PM Hue met with representatives of businesses that are interested in the Vietnamese market.Hel also witnessed the signing of the minutes of the third meeting of the Vietnam-Chile free trade council before wrapping up his official visit to Chile the same day.-VNA