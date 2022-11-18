An overview of the dialogue. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The eighth dialogue between the Customs Departments of three northeast provinces - Lang Son, Cao Bang, Quang Ninh - and their counterpart in Nanning, China, took place in Lang Son on November 18 in virtual form.



Both sides noted that after the seventh dialogue, thanks to their joint efforts, customs clearance of goods through border gates have been improved with higher efficiency.



However, limitations remain due to the implementation of disease control measures in border gates area, hindering import-export activities at times.



At the dialogue, participants looked into outstanding problems in their coordination and suggested solutions to them, with a view to promoting the cooperation between the customs agencies of the three Vietnamese provinces and Nanning towards greater efficiency.



They agreed on a number of cooperation contents and programmes which will be deployed in the coming time.



This year, customs agencies of the two countries have detected and handled 189 cases of smuggling goods worth over 5.1 trillion VND (204 million USD). They also discovered nine cases of illegally transporting drugs through the border gates./.