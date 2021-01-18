Vietnam, China continuously develop comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership
Vietnam hopes to work with China to well implement common perceptions of the two countries’ senior leaders, and strengthen political trust and increase the efficiency of cooperation in all fields, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong has said.
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam hopes to work with China to well implement common perceptions of the two countries’ senior leaders, and strengthen political trust and increase the efficiency of cooperation in all fields, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong has said.
In a pre-recorded speech sent to Chinese people via the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties (January 18), Cuong affirmed that the neighbourly friendship “both as comrades and brothers” nurtured by Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Mao Zedong and other generations of leaders has become a valuable asset of the two Parties, States and peoples, and both sides have responsibility for maintaining and promoting the relationship.
In the past year, despite impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bilateral relations maintained the growing trend.
The year 2021 is of great significance for both countries as Vietnam will carry out tasks and targets set out by the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and China will fulfill the first centenary goal and prepare for the organisation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.
Vietnam wishes to, together with China, well control differences on the basis of respecting each other’s legitimate interests and in conformity with international law, Cuong said, believing that with joint efforts, the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership will continuously be consolidated and deepened.
Meanwhile, in his pre-recorded speech, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo spoke highly of achievements of the bilateral relations over the past 71 years.
As 2021 is significant to both countries, China and Vietnam should intensify solidarity, share opportunities and together face challenges.
China is willing to, together with Vietnam, consolidate political trust, grasp thoroughly development orientations of the two Parties and States, maintain high-level exchanges and create favourable conditions for the bilateral relations in the new era./.