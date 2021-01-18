Politics HCM City event marks 71st anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering on January 18 to celebrate the 71st founding anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950 - 2021).

