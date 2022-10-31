The visit aims to actively carry out the foreign policy set at the 13th National Party Congress and to raise mutual understanding and political trust between the two Parties, States, and peoples, towards taking bilateral ties to a new stage of development, contributing to maintaining an environment of peace, stability, cooperation, and development.

Ties between Vietnam and China have been stable and positive over recent years.

Leaders have reached important common perceptions, helping lift bilateral ties to a new high.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping discussed major orientations to enhance trust, consolidate friendship, improve the effectiveness of substantive cooperation in all fields, maintain peace and stability at sea, and ensure that relations develop healthily, stably, and sustainably into the future.

The two sides agreed to continue maintaining regular high-level exchanges and contacts between leaders of the two Parties and countries in order to enhance mutual understanding and promptly resolve issues arising in bilateral relations.

The leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening and promoting the strategic-oriented role of the Party channel relationship, deepening cooperation and boosting theoretical exchange between the two Parties.

They agreed it is necessary to strongly promote and improve the efficiency of cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and investment, creating a solid foundation for the development of bilateral relations. They emphasized that Vietnam and China are very important trading partners of each other and hold the potential to grow further.

Regarding border and territory issues, both agreed to strengthen the effective management of the border according to documents and agreements signed between the two sides.

Regarding the sea issue, the two General Secretaries held that maintaining peace and stability at sea is very important for the development of both Parties and countries./.

