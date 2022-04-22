Vietnam, China finish joint sea patrol
Coast guards of Vietnam and China completed their joint patrol in the waters adjacent to the demarcation line in the Gulf of Tonkin from April 19-21.
This was the first of such move between the two sides in 2022 and the fourth conducted after a fisheries cooperation agreement in the Gulf of Tonkin waters between Vietnam and China expired on June 30, 2020.
A vessel of the Chinese Coast guard (Photo: VNA)During their work, the forces conducted telephone exchange and supervised fishing vessels operating in the area.
They also popularised regulations on fishing and COVID-19 control, along with practicing joint search and rescue at sea.
During their work, the forces conducted telephone exchange and supervised fishing vessels operating in the area (Photo: VNA)According to Colonel Tran Van Tho, Commander of Vietnam Coast Guard Region 1, who led the Vietnamese side, the joint patrol was successful, contributing to promoting the relationship between the two Parties, States and peoples of Vietnam and China in general, and between the two Coast Guard forces in particular./.