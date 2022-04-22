Politics Vietnam seeks strong relations with Chilean region Vietnamese Ambassador to Chile Pham Truong Giang has paid a working visit to Los Rios as part of the embassy’s activities to expand relations with the Chilean region.

Politics Deputy Minister of Home Affairs receives Holy See guest Vietnam's law on religion is consistent with international conventions that Vietnam has signed, always creating favourable conditions for religious organisations to operate in accordance with the Constitution and laws, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang stated.

Politics ☀ Morning digest on April 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Party Inspection Commission disciplines many officials The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission meted out disciplinary measures against many officials during its 14th meeting on April 19-20.