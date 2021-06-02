Vietnam, China foster defence ties
Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien (right) and China's newly-appointed defence attaché Colonel Pan Tao. (Photo: bienphong.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Government and Defence Ministry have always attached importance to the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China, considering this a premise to strengthen the bilateral defence ties.
The statement was made by Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien at a reception for China’s outgoing defence attaché to Vietnam Colonel Luo Bin, and newly-appointed one Colonel Pan Tao.
Chien said over the past more than seven decades, the bilateral defence cooperation has developed continuously, particularly after the two defence ministries signed a protocol on defence collaboration.
Cooperation activities have been made routine, with increasingly diverse forms and more pragmatic outcomes, he continued.
According to the officer, the two sides have maintained the exchange of high-ranking delegations, as well as cooperation mechanisms between naval forces, coast guards and institutes, and in military medicine in a flexible manner.
Land border cooperation has also been implemented fruitfully, contributing to building a border area of peace, stability and development, Chien said./.