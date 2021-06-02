World ARF workshop highlights significance of 1982 UNCLOS Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu has described the 1982 UNCLOS as a “Constitution” of the ocean, as it has created a legal framework for the settlement of maritime challenges in the region, including emerging ones.

Politics EU Ambassador willing to help Vietnam access COVID-19 vaccine sources Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, head of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam, told President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 1 that he is willing to support Vietnam in accessing COVID-19 vaccine sources and vaccine technology transfer from Europe.

Politics Defence Minister hosts Indian, Korean ambassadors Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Phan Van Giang hosted separate receptions for Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma and Ambassador Park Noh-wan of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Hanoi on June 1.

Politics Vietnam attends meeting of APF Parliamentary Affairs Committee The National Assembly of Vietnam shared its experience in responding to negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and maintaining its operation during the Meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF)’s Parliamentary Affairs Committee on May 31.