Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, Secretary General of the Steering Committee for Vietnam- China bilateral cooperation. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, Secretary General of the Steering Committee for Vietnam-China bilateral cooperation held a routine meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wu Jianghao in virtual form on June 27.



The two sides reviewed the two countries’ relations since the 13th meeting of the steering committee for bilateral cooperation in 2021 and discussed in depth measures to promote result-oriented collaboration across all fields in the time ahead./.