Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (left) and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping (Photo: VNA)

8. Both sides agree to increase people-to-people friendship exchange, and education on Vietnam – China friendship, thus raising mutual understanding between the two peoples, especially young generations.They also agree to well implement the Vietnam-China cultural and tourism cooperation plan, in line with the two countries’ pandemic prevention policy, promote the exchange of all-level delegations on culture and tourism, boost the tourism sectors’ recovery and healthy development, and enhance cooperation in cultural industry. The Chinese side welcomes and supports Vietnam’s establishment of a cultural centre in China, while the Vietnamese side supports the operation of the Chinese Cultural Centre in Hanoi.The two sides consent to well carry out the Vietnam-China education cooperation agreement, encourage sending students to study in each other’s country. The Chinese side appreciates Vietnamese students’ return to China to study, and welcomes Vietnamese students who wish to return to school on the basis of the implementation of pandemic prevention and control. The Chinese side announces the provision of no less than 1,000 government scholarships for Vietnam, and no less than 1,000 other scholarships for Chinese language teachers, and personnel training for Vietnam.Both sides will continue to organise friendship activities and cultural exchanges, such as Vietnam-China youth friendship meeting, Vietnam-China People’s Forum, border people’s festival, encourage the two countries’ localities, especially border provinces/regions, to boost friendship exchanges and cooperation for mutual benefit. They are willing to increase the exchange of press, media and reporters of the two countries, thus strengthening Vietnam-China friendship, and creating a social foundation and public opinion for bilateral ties’ development.9. The two sides conduct sincere and frank in-depth exchanges on issues at sea; hold that satisfactorily controlling disagreements, maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea is extremely important; and agree to properly handle issues at sea, contributing to long-term peace and security in the region.They agree to continue to adhere to important common perceptions reached between leaders of the two parties and countries, and the Agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of sea-related issues between Vietnam and China; effectively use the government-level negotiating mechanism on the two countries’ border; through consultations and negotiations, discuss temporary, transitional solutions that do not affect stances and policies of each side; and seek basic long-term solutions acceptable to both sides.They agree to promote discussions on cooperation for development at sea and the delimitation of the sea area beyond the mouth of the Gulf of Tonkin, speed up the two above-said matters to soon reach substantive progress. They are willing to continue carrying out cooperation in less sensitive fields at sea; discuss the expansion of cooperation at sea in the Tonkin Gulf on the basis of meeting practical benefit of both sides.They agree to continue to promote the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and on the basis of consultation, consensus, soon reach a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); well control disagreements at sea, without actions that complicate the situation and expand disputes; and maintain peace, stability in the East Sea and promote cooperation at sea.10. The Vietnamese side reaffirms its adherence to the "One China" policy, supports the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and China’s great cause of reunification, and resolutely opposes any dividing act for "independent Taiwan" in all forms and consistently advocates the principle of non-interference in internal affairs of countries. Vietnam does not develop any state-level relations with Taiwan. The Chinese side highly values Vietnam’s stance.11. The two sides hold that the regional and global situation is evolving rapidly, complicatedly and unpredictably, tensions in hot spots are escalating, traditional and non-traditional security challenges are intertwined, and multilateralism, economic globalisation, global peace and development are facing a range of great difficulties and challenges. The international community needs to make joint efforts for peace, cooperation and development, giving more stability and positive energy to the world.The two sides stress that development is the guarantee of security, the key to addressing tough problems and bringing happiness to the people. The Vietnamese side supports and stands ready to participate in the Global Development Initiative with appropriate content and manner, and make joint efforts with other parties to contribute to the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The two sides agree to reinforce cooperation in international and regional frameworks like the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), China-ASEAN and Mekong-Lancang; well implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement; boost regional economic links and encourage countries to develop together. The Vietnamese side backs China's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and its contributions to promoting economic and trade cooperation in Asia-Pacific.The two sides emphasise that security is the premise for development. Vietnam recognises China's Global Security Initiative on the basis of the goals and principles of the UN Charter. Vietnam is willing to work with China and concerned partners to maintain long-term peace and security in the world. The two sides agree to step up cooperation within the framework of the UN, maintain exchanges and closely coordinate in international and regional issues of shared concern. (The two sides) persistently implement and uphold multilateralism, jointly protect international justice, and observe the UN Charter and international law.The two sides advocate that countries hold exchange and cooperate in the human rights issue on the basis of equality and mutual respect, and promote dialogue and international cooperation in the issue without politicising it.12. During the visit, the two sides sign a cooperation agreement between the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations and the CPC Central Committee’s International Liaison Commission; a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs and the CPC Central Committee’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission; an MoU on friendship cooperation for the 2022-2027 period between the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries; an MoU on cooperation between the Vietnamese and Chinese Ministries of Justice; an MoU on cooperation in the field of ecology and environment between Vietnam’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment; an MoU between Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and China’s Ministry of Commerce on strengthening cooperation to ensure the Vietnam-China supply chain; a plan on cultural and tourism cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism for the 2023-2027 period; an MoU between the General Department of Vietnam Customs, Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance, and the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) on building priority areas for collaboration; an MoU between MoIT and GACC on food safety in Vietnam-China bilateral trade; a protocol on phytosanitary requirements for fresh bananas exported from Vietnam to China between Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and GACC; an MoU on cooperation between Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, and Beijing, the capital of China; an MoU between MoIT and the People's Government of China’s Yunnan province on increasing cooperation in trade and economy; an MoU on increasing exchange and cooperation in the field of state assets and state enterprises between Vietnam’s Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises and China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.13. The two sides share the view that the official visit to China by Party General Secretary Trong is a success, positively contributing to strengthening the solidarity and traditional friendship between Vietnam and China, enhancing and deepening the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era, and promoting peace, stability and prosperous development in the region and the world. The two Parties and peoples are delighted at these achievements.Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong thanks Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, the Party, Government and people of China for their respectful, warm and friendly welcome; and invites Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping to soon visit Vietnam again. Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping expresses his thanks and accepts the invitation with pleasure./.