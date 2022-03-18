Vietnam, China localities discuss ways to early resume customs clearance for goods
A truck passing through Mong Cai border gate (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – Delegations from Mong Cai city in the northern border province of Quang Ninh and China’s Dongxing city engaged in an online talk on March 17 to discuss issues related to customs clearance for goods at their border gates.
After detecting COVID-19 cases of unclear transmission sources in mid-February, Dongxing authorities have suspended the import-export of goods at border gates between the city and Vietnam’s Mong Cai.
Mong Cai authorities shared the hardship and difficulties in fighting COVID-19 with the Chinese city, and said they are ready to provide Dongxing with support if necessary. They affirmed that Mong Cai is strictly implementing pandemic prevention measures and has established a so-called “green” safe area at the border gate with China.
Given this, Mong Cai proposed that the Chinese side early resume customs clearance for goods at their shared border gates.
The two sides agreed to enhance coordination in border management and the prevention of illegal cross-border migration and smuggling./.