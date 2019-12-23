Vietnam – China relations thriving: Vietnamese diplomat
The Vietnam - China relations have developed stably in the past year, with regular exchanges of delegations at all levels, effective collaborative mechanisms, and flourishing cooperation in various sectors, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai recently told Chinese press.
Guangdong Import and Export fair held in Vietnam in August 2019 (Photo: VNA)
The diplomat said that China has been the largest trade partner of Vietnam since 2004, adding trade revenue between the two nations was on strong surge during January – November.
China has been the second biggest FDI investor in Vietnam while the latter has been the largest trade partner of the Northeast Asian country in the ASEAN bloc since 2016. Both sides have reached several agreements on quarantine of milk and dairy products and mangosteen.
Particularly, Vietnam successfully exported its first batch of milk to China this year, he stressed.
Touching on territorial and border issues, the Vietnamese diplomat highlighted joint efforts of both sides, saying their borderline has been kept the peaceful and stable for mutual development and cooperation.
Exchanges and cooperation between localities in border areas have borne fruit in recent time.
High-level leaders of the two Parties and States have met and reached mutual understanding on the necessity to control divergences, have proper measures to handle maritime issues, have no actions that complicate the East Sea situation, and settle disputes via peaceful means in line with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNLCOS 1982), he said.
At the event, Ambassador Mai also shared several cooperative roadmaps between the two countries in 2020 such as deepening mutual political trust on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations, developing the economic-trade relations in a more practical manner, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges, mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples./.