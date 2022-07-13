The two sides agreed that since the previous meeting of the committee last September, the two sides have worked closely together to maintain the stability of the overall bilateral relationship and cooperation with positive results.

They agreed that problems mentioned at the 13th meeting have been settled, while pointing out a number of shortcomings in bilateral trade, including a growing imbalance in bilateral trade and the congestion of goods at border gates.

Regarding the cooperation orientations in the future, both sides agreed to increase exchanges and meetings at high and all levels, implementing cooperation agreements between the two Parties, promoting the committee’s role in removing arising problems, among others.

Concluding the meeting, Minh and Wang announced the signing of a number of cooperation agreements, including a protocol on phytosanitary requirements for durians exported from Vietnam.

Earlier, on July 12, Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh had a meeting with Liu Ning, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, during which both sides agreed to increase exchanges and meetings at all levels, further promote existing cooperation mechanisms, enhance economic, trade and investment collaboration efficiency and strengthen transport infrastructure connections./.

VNA