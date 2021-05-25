Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo agreed to facilitate bilateral export-import activities during their meeting in Hanoi on May 25.

Accordingly, both sides agreed to open the market for Vietnam’s farm produce, exempt Vietnam’s farm produce, aquatic products and frozen food from SARS-CoV-2 testing, reopen border gates and markets, and support business connectivity activities.

Minister Dien suggested China facilitate the import of Vietnamese fruits and farm produce, particularly lychee, longan and mango from Bac Giang, Hai Duong, Son La and other localities.

Expressing willingness to work closely with the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Chinese ambassador said both sides should improve the quality of economic-trade cooperation and stabilise supply chains between the two economies in accordance with common perceptions reached by the two nations’ leaders

According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, two-way trade between Vietnam and China reached 133.09 billion USD last year, up 13.82 percent from 2019. Of which, Vietnam's export to China rose by 17.95 percent to 48.9 billion USD while import from China hit 84.18 billion USD, up 11.55 percent.

China remained the largest trade partner, largest export market and the second largest importer of Vietnam.

In the first four months of this year, two-way trade hit 50.21 billion USD, up 43.04 percent. Of the figure, 16.29 billion USD was from Vietnam's exports, up 28.04 percent while the remaining was from imports, up 51.57 percent year-on-year./.