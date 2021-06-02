Business Stock market hits historic peaks Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index rose 3 points on June 3 to reach a record-high of 1,340.78 points.

Business Air passengers down in first five months due to COVID-19 There were 122,000 flights from and to Vietnamese airports in the first five months of this year, down 5.9 percent year-on-year, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).