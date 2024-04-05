Business Gia Lai seminar explores potential of Halal industry A seminar took place in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on April 5 to explore prospects and solutions to developing the Halal industry in the central and Central Highlands regions.

Business Techcombank named Best Bank in Vietnam by Global Finance The Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) has been named the Best Bank in Vietnam by US-based financial publication Global Finance, at its 31st annual awards for the World’s Best Banks.

Business Vietnam ranked 6th among fastest growing Asian economies in 2024 The US website finance.yahoo.com placed Vietnam 6th among the fastest growing economies in Asia in 2024 in its article published on April 4.

Business Long Son petrochemical complex to begin commercial operation in Q3 The Long Son Petrochemicals Co. Ltd. (LSP) has announced that its Long Son petrochemical complex in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau is on track to begin commercial operation in the third quarter of 2024.