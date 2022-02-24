Business Fast-growing e-commerce fuels delivery service boom in Vietnam Vietnam’s e-commerce has been growing in a robust pace in the wake of COVID-19, fuelling a boom in transport and express delivery services.

Business Kien Giang’s export revenue up 55 percent in first two months Export turnover posted by the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang in the first two months of 2022 hit 127 million USD, equal to 16.3 percent of the annual target and up over 55 percent year-on-year, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Rubber industry experiences strong profit growth in 2021 Rubber is one of the industries posting good performance despite many sectors struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.