Culture - Sports Black hunchback chung cake - A specialty of Lao Cai ethnics Despite having the same main ingredients as the “banh chung” cake made by the Kinh people, of glutinous rice, pork, and mung beans, the “banh chung gu den” (or black hunchback chung cake) made by ethnic people in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai has its own taste and shape.

Culture - Sports Infographic Official motto for SEA Games 31 “For a Stronger South East Asia” has been chosen as the official motto of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games (ASEAN Para Games 11), with the international events set to be hosted by the nation this year.