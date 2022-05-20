Vietnam claims fifth gold shooting medal
Phi Thanh Thao won the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions on May 20, securing the fifth gold medal for the Vietnamese shooting team at the ongoing SEA Games 31.
Thao scored 451.1 points, followed by Thailand’s Plengsaengthong Ratchadaporn with 444.0 points and Veloso Martina Lindsay from Singapore with 435.0 points.
Trinh Thu Vinh scored 214.1 points in the women’s 10m air pistol to win a bronze medal. The gold went to Malaysian shooter Mohd Arifin with 220.3 points and the silver to Thailand’s Prucksakorn with 219.0 points.
Thao, Vinh and their teammate Bui Thuy Thu Thuy also won a silver in the women’s 10m air pistol team event with a combined score of 1,695 points. Singapore claimed gold while Thailand received bronze.
Vietnam has so far pocketed five gold, four silver and one bronze medal in shooting at the regional event, making it the current leader of the sport.
The Vietnamese shooters are aiming to win up to seven gold medals this year./.