Culture - Sports Bac Ninh province fosters cultural, human development The Party Committee of the northern province of Bac Ninh has adopted a resolution on cultural and human development meeting requirements of sustainable development to 2030.

Culture - Sports Royal treasures unveiled in Hanoi Hanoi has selected 29 outstanding artifacts from among the millions unearthed at Thang Long Imperial Citadel to introduce to the public.

Culture - Sports France helps Vietnam with heritage conservation The French Embassy in Vietnam on September 12 held a press conference to provide the media with information on a project named “Share and protect Vietnam’s heritage” and the component to be carried out in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.