Vietnam claims seven gold medals at Singapore Archery Open 2022
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese archers have brought home seven gold medals to rank first in the medal tally at Singapore Archery Open 2022.
Archers Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhi and Do Thi Nguyet Anh championed the women’s doubles single-string event. Nhi also claimed her second gold medal in the women’s single event.
Vietnam also won golds in the men’s singles single-string and three-string, the men’s triples single-string and three-string, and the women’s triple three-string events.
Twelve Vietnamese archers competed in this year’s tournament which took place from September 9 – 11. It was the first international archery tournament Vietnam had joined after SEA Games 31./.