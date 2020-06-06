Health Vietnam records one more COVID-19 case Vietnam recorded one more case of COVID-19 on June 6 morning, bringing the total in the country to 329, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam goes through 50 days without local transmission of COVID-19 Vietnam had no COVID-19 cases to report on June 5 morning, marking it 50 days in a row without new infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.