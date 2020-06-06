Vietnam clear of COVID-19 community infections for 51 straight days
Foreign experts fill in medical declaration forms and have body temperature checked before undergoing quarantine at a hotel. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in Vietnam on June 6 evening, meaning the nation has remained clear of community transmissions for 51 consecutive days, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The national tally of COVID-19 cases stays at 329, including 188 imported cases that were quarantined upon arrival.
A total of 9,088 people are under medical monitoring or quarantine, with 72 at hospitals, 7,150 at other centralised facilities and 1,866 at home.
Up to 307 patients have recovered while the remainders are being treated at provincial and central hospitals and in stable health condition.
Among the active patients, only nine have tested positive for the novel coronavirus once, while 10 tested negative once and three negative at least twice./.
