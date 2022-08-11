Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has stated that Vietnam is closely keeping a close watch on the situation in the Taiwan Strait.

At the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on August 11, Hang affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance on the Taiwanese issue, which, she said, has been clearly reflected in common documents reached during high-level visits by Vietnamese and Chinese leaders.

She confirmed Vietnam’s viewpoint that peace, stability and cooperation in the Strait hold significance to the region and the world amid regional and international complicated developments.

On the basis of persistently following the 'One China' principle, Vietnam wants parties concerned to exercise self-restraint, prevent increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait, making positive contributions to maintaining peace and stability, and promoting cooperation and development in the region and the world, she said.

According to Hang, the US and China are both powerful countries and leading important partners of Vietnam. Their bilateral ties impact peace, stability and prosperity on the global scale.

Vietnam wants the two countries to maintain healthy and stable relations and settle differences via dialogue based on international law, she said.

Vietnam, for its part, will continue promoting relations with the two nations on the principle of respecting independence, self-reliance, mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of the people, and for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world, Hang added./.