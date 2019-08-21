The Vietnam Coalition for Climate Action (VCCA) is inaugurated in Hue city on August 21. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Coalition for Climate Action (VCCA) was inaugurated during a ceremony held in Hue city of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on August 21.Launched by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Vietnam and the Green Innovation and Development Centre (GreenID), the event drew the participation of about 100 delegates from ministries, firms, universities and institutes in the central and Central Highlands regions.GreenID Executive Director Nguy Thi Khanh said the VCCA will work towards Vietnam’s low carbon economy for safety, sustainable development and prosperity.It is a multilateral cooperation network of businesses, non-government and non-profit organisations, finance suppliers and consumers, among others, in sustainable energy, green development and climate change adaptation in Vietnam.The coalition, comprising of 12 members, is committed to activities in support of efforts of the Government and existing organisations in climate change adaptation, energy transition in Vietnam and worldwide, she added.It is carrying out five action plans, one of which aims to have 1 million buildings applying green solutions, especially rooftop solar power, in 2030. Another plan will promote agricultural development in tandem with renewable energy in a bid to enhance productivity in each land lot.The VCCA will also foster common interest of clean energy and energy transition in a fair manner, and thereby creating job opportunities for Vietnamese citizens.At the launch event, head of economic office of Hue city Dong Si Toan said the city was the first representative of Vietnam to take part in the highly selective global Earth Hour City Challenge initiated by the WWF, and received the title of Vietnam’s National Earth Hour Capital in 2016.Hue city has set itself a target of reducing greenhouse gas emission in late 2020 by 20 percent compared to the 2011 figure.The city’s efforts include planting more trees, promoting green tourism, improving waste and wastewater treatment and management, using a smart public lighting system, renewable energy and environmentally-friendly building materials.-VNA